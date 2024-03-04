LU To Offer UG Courses In Online Mode From 2024-25 Session

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 5 (IANS) The Lucknow University will soon be offering online undergraduate courses, B.Com and BBA, from the academic session 2024-25.

The university has got the approval to run the course in online mode as it fulfils the mandatory rule of having a good grade from the National Assessment Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The proposal to run the course has also been approved in the executive council meeting.

LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said"“To offer online courses, a university should have a National Assessment Accreditation Council (NAAC) 'A' grade. In previous academic sessions, the university did not have a grade to offer online courses but now it holds a NAAC 'A++' grade.”

“We are finalising the modalities to offer these online courses. Offering online courses will help working professionals and others who cannot turn up for physical classes on campus and need the flexibility to pursue the course at any place and at any time. The mode of examination for the online courses will also be online,” he said.