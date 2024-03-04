(MENAFN- The Conversation) Seeking an experienced Research Assistant to support our research team in molecular and biological procedures.

Job no: 0061897

Location: Parkville

Role type: Part-time (0.6 - 0.8 FTE); Fixed term until December 2024

Faculty: Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences

School: Melbourne Dental School

Salary: Level A – $80,258 - $108,906 p.a (Pro-rata) plus 17% super



Facilitate research activities by performing molecular and biological procedures, supporting laboratory operations, and aiding in student training.

Opportunity to contribute to diverse research projects and gain hands-on experience in a dynamic laboratory environment. Salary packaging, subsidised health and wellbeing services, fitness and cultural clubs, Myki discounts, and a 25% discount on graduate courses to our staff and their immediate families!

About the Role

Supporting Dr. Moses in various molecular and biological procedures while ensuring the smooth functioning of the laboratory. Responsibilities include conducting experiments, managing orders, assisting in training students, and contributing to research publications. The role involves collaborating with team members, maintaining laboratory operations, and adhering to ethical standards.

Your responsibilities will include:



Perform a wide variety of molecular and cell biological procedures that will be carried out with a high level of expertise and in an ethical and transparent manner.

Support research work by contributing to the preparation of culture media, samples, stock solutions etc, dealing with waste and ordering reagents.

Plan and carry out experiments focused on completion of research project aims. Assist with supervision and training of postgraduate students and other researchers when required.

Who We Are Looking For

The successful candidate will possess a Bachelor of Science or equivalent, with experience in PC2 laboratory settings, strong teamwork skills, and proficiency in biochemical techniques.

You will also have:



A completed Bachelor of Science or relevant equivalent qualifications/experience.

Demonstrated ability to work both independently and as part of a laboratory team. Proven experience using biochemical and molecular biology techniques.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

This role requires that the successful candidate must undergo and maintain an up-to-date Working with Children Check. This is essential to guarantee a secure environment for all individuals at the University. In the case the selected candidate doesn't have a valid Working with Children Check, they will be able to apply for the WWCC as part of the initial onboarding procedures.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position. This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your New Team – Melbourne Dental School

The Melbourne Dental School has a strong tradition in dental research and an established international reputation in several research areas. Research in the School is an integral component of staff and student activities underpinning both the undergraduate and graduate curricula. The major research activities of the school are conducted via three divisions and four major research groups, which range translational biomedical science to clinical studies, pedagogical research. The Head of School joined the University of Melbourne in 2020 and is leading a program of change within the School focusing on strategic reviews of education, research and organisational structure, known as MDS'25.

What We Offer You!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits, including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services and discounts on graduate courses. For more information, check out our benefits page!

About the University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be Yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume

Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience The responses against the Selection Criteria^ (found in the Position Description)

^For information to help you with compiling short statements to answer the selection criteria and competencies, please go to

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Brett Verity via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.

If you have any particular questions regarding the job please follow the details listed on the Position Description.