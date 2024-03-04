Oatey Acquires Durgo, Expanding Footprint In European & Asian Plumbing Markets

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oatey Co. (Oatey), a leader in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced that its affiliate has acquired Aktibolaget Durgo (Durgo), a specialty developer and manufacturer of air admittance valves (AAVs) and other pressure regulating valves based in Stockholm, Sweden.





For more than 100 years, Durgo has been a leading manufacturer and highly respected brand in the plumbing industry throughout Europe and Asia. With a strong commitment to its Swedish craftsmanship tradition, the company has also embraced state-of-the-art technology to continue to achieve high standards of quality and safety.

“We are extremely pleased to add Durgo, its outstanding associates and its manufacturing capabilities to our organization as we continue to expand our global footprint,” said Neal Restivo, Chief Executive Officer at Oatey.

“Since our founding in 1921, Durgo has been committed to development and manufacturing with precision and care to deliver high quality products for our customers,” said Hans Widell, Managing Director of Durgo.“We are looking forward to continuing our tradition of craftsmanship as a part of Oatey, a company that shares our commitment to quality and excellence.”

About Oatey Co.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Netherlands. For more information, visit , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn or Instagram .

