Sandpiper Launches Middle East Operations In Dubai

DUBAI - Asia-based consultancy Sandpiper Group has established a Dubai office to lead its Middle East expansion.



The Dubai operation will be led by Bahjat Homsi as GM and Unice Liu as associate director. Both Homsi and Liu bring considerbale experience to their roles, with Homsi having over 20 years of experience in communications and stakeholder engagement across the Middle East, and Liu offering expertise in multi-market communications strategies across Asia-Pacific and Greater China.



Homsi's previous roles include several years with APCO, with his most recent position being director at Edelman Dubai. He has led projects of national and international significance, such as the Emirates Mars Mission and the UAE Papal Visit, and has advised key governmental and corporate clients.



Liu, on the other hand, has managed communications strategies for a variety of sectors, including financial services and healthcare, with a focus on helping multinational companies navigate China's complex media and stakeholder landscape.



Emma Smith, Sandpiper CEO, stated that the Dubai office opening is in response to increasing trade and investment ties between the Middle East and Asia, particularly with China.

“As a result, we have seen more requests for client support in the region and for specialist services in areas such as ESG communications, international media, integrated communications and policy advisory, and research."



Both Homsi and Liu emphasized the opportunities in the UAE for organizations looking for communications consultancy that can provide value and help navigate the market's dynamics.



The establishment of Sandpiper's Dubai office adds to the firm's existing footprint across Greater China, Southeast Asia and Australasia.



