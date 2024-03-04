Haiti: Without Security, There Will Be No Democracy, Says OAS

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global contributor

HAITI / USA – The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) expresses its deep concern about the current state of insecurity in Haiti.

“It is more necessary than ever to promote cooperation efforts in the United Nations to restore security in the country. It is irresponsible that the necessary measures and actions continue to be delayed,” the OAS said Monday.“Without security, there will be no democracy. In that sense, we reaffirm our support for the Haitian people, within the country and in the diaspora, and our commitment to continue collaborating to promote a solution that advances the much-needed democratization process in the country, seeking guarantees in human rights and protection for all and a peaceful context in which to hold free and fair elections in Haiti.”

The OAS General Secretariat is determined to strengthen its cooperation with Haiti to confront the current challenges of democratic instability, unemployment, food insecurity, illiteracy, health insecurity, corruption and other sociopolitical and socioeconomic problems that affect the country and that are exacerbated by the perpetual violence of the criminal elements that have held the country hostage.

