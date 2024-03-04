Iraq's Ministry Of Oil Withholds Feb Export Revenue

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced some preliminary oil export figures for February, but has not disclosed the value of oil exports for the month.

This follows an increasing trend of delayed or missing oil export data from the Ministry.



Total exports of crude oil: 99,592,311 barrels.

Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 98,183,554 barrels of crude oil exports.

Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended .

Oil exports to Jordan by truck were 433,126 barrels.

Exports from Qayyarah were 975,631 barrels. Average daily crude oil exports: 3.434 milllion barrels pre day, up from the 3.339 million bpd in January .

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

