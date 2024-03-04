Iraqi PM Lays Foundation Stone For Al-Ghazlani City

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani laid the foundation stone for the Al-Ghazlani City housing project in Nineveh on Monday morning.

The city, the second to be built as part of an initial phase of five cities, will comprise 28,000 housing units over 4,800 hectares.

The second phase will see 11 residential cities built in Baghdad and the provinces.

Al-Sudani praised the efforts towards new cities and highlighted administrative measures to facilitate legalities for project execution.

He called on the private sector in Nineveh to invest in the opportunity and create factories for construction materials, especially since the governorate is characterized by the abundance of natural resources of primary building materials. "The existing factories for construction materials do not cover the market need, nor the expansion that the new cities will provide," he said.



(Source: PMO)

