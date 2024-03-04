(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

An industry group representing international oil companies (IOCs) in Iraqi Kurdistan has denied claims by government officials that an agreement has been reached to resume oil exports through the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline (ITP).

The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) said it has not seen any proposals from Baghdad or Erbil for the agreements that would be required to do so.

Full statement from APIKUR:

APIKUR denies claims by Government of Iraq (GoI) officials that an agreement has been reached among the GoI, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and international oil companies (IOCs) to resume oil exports through the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline (ITP).

APIKUR's member companies would welcome the reopening of ITP. Regrettably, to date, we have not even seen any proposals from GoI or KRG for the agreements that would be required to do so.

Recently there have been several unfounded media statements by senior GoI officials that a deal has been reached for IOCs to resume exports through the ITP. We do not understand the motivation for such misinformation but note that Iraq is reportedly losing $1 billion for each month that ITP remains closed.

APIKUR, also, notes that meetings were held in Baghdad on January 7-9, 2024, between representatives of the GoI, the KRG, and IOCs - including representatives of several APIKUR member companies. But, thus far, there has been no concrete progress towards that end presented to the members of APIKUR.

APIKUR member companies stand ready to meet again with GoI and KRG officials to swiftly resolve the issues to the benefit of all.

(Source: APIKUR)

The post IOCs Deny Claims of Agreement to Export Kurdish Crude first appeared on Iraq Business News .