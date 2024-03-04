Gaza's Government Media Office Warns Of Deepening Famine Crisis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 4 (Petra) -- The government media office in the Gaza Strip warned on Monday of the deepening famine crisis in the Strip, especially in the northern areas.The office said that the Israeli occupation army is preventing aid from entering northern Gaza, which puts the lives of 700,000 people at risk of death, noting that airdropping aid is not the ideal way to end the famine in the Strip.The media office added that the only solution to end the famine is to open the crossings and allow the entry of 1,000 aid trucks per day, and that suspending the delivery of aid to northern Gaza is a death sentence for its 700,000 inhabitants.The office pointed out that the hospitals in the Strip have received 30,543 martyrs so far, calling for opening the Rafah crossing permanently and immediately to allow the entry of fuel and humanitarian aid that is piled up at the crossing into the Strip.It called on international organizations to resume providing aid to the victims in the northern Gaza Strip.