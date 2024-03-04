Pension Fund Allocates UAH 787.6M For Pension Payments In March

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 1, the Pension Fund of Ukraine began financing pension payments. As of March 3, UAH 787.6 million has already been allocated.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Pension Fund's press service on Facebook.

“As of March 3, UAH 787.6 million has been financed for pension payments through Ukrposhta JSC," the statement said.

StateFund attracts almost UAH 220M from privatization this week

The Pension Fund also allocated UAH 60.5 million to finance insurance payments for sick leave.

As reported, starting March 1, 2024, pension payments will be indexed by 8% for more than 10 million Ukrainians. The average indexation amount will be UAH 322.