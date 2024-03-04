NBU Determines List Of Critical Payment Infrastructure Objects In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) While performing an oversight based on the monitoring activity results in 2023, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has determined a list of critical payment infrastructure objects in Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the NBU's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As in previous years, the NBU's System of Electronic Payments (SEP) was recognized as the only systematically important payment systems.

The critical payment systems included MasterCard, MasterCard International Incorporated, the United States; Visa, Visa International Service Association, the United States; NovaPay, NovaPay LLC, Ukraine; PrivatMoney, PrivatBank CB JSC, Ukraine; MONEYCOM, Swift Garant LLC, Ukraine; Financial World, Ukrainian Payment System LLC, Ukraine.

Two payment systems, PrivatMoney and MONEYCOM, are new in the list compared to 2022.

Additionally, following the operating results of 2023, the key participants in the systematically important and critical payment systems were as follows: PrivatBank CB JSC (NBU's SEP, MasterCard, Visa); First Ukrainian International Bank JSC (PrivatMoney); Treaty House Financial Company LLC (Financial World).

Based on the results of 2023, three significant payment service provides were determined, namely AC DC Processing LLC, Ukrainian Processing Center PrJSC and TAS LINK LLC.

A reminder that, in December 2023, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) revised the procedure for registration and submitting information about payment systems to the Payment Infrastructure Register.