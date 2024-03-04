Egypt, Holland Hope For Early Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 4 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry expressed hope that the ongoing negotiations would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza Strip.

The negotiations have entered a delicate stage that requires a clear political will and a sense of responsibility from all parties, he said at a joint press conference with visiting Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot, on Monday.

Noting that a ceasefire deal is still far ways, Shoukry stressed the need of concerted efforts by international partners to help the concerned parties reach that deal.

Egypt is working with Qatar to facilitate reaching a real truce deal, release all hostages, and end the humanitarian disaster and the intolerable suffering, the minister pointed out.

Commenting on the recent remarks by US Vice President Kamala D. Harris on the urgency of a ceasefire, Shoukry said that Washington, which used to support continuing the war on Gaza and vetoed UN Security Council resolutions to end the war, has changed its view on this issue.

He added that opposition to the conflict is on the rise worldwide given the complexity of Palestine cause and the impossibility of liquidating the cause.

He reiterated that Egypt, and the other Arab and Muslim nations press for ending the conflict and meeting the basic needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza, and reject the displacement of the Palestinians.

On her part, the Dutch foreign minister echoed Shoukry's call for ceasefire, stressing the need of provision of relief aid to the Palestinians and release of all hostages.

Israel must cooperate in ensuring safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance, including medical supplies, fuel and potable water, to the besieged people in Gaza, Slot underscored.

The Netherlands is committed to contribution to relief effort, she said, noting that her country provided EUR 55 million to the aid agencies operating in Gaza such as the UNRWA, the Egyptian Red Crescent and the WFP.

She expressed profound concern over the Israeli plans for launching a ground offensive on Rafah city, which could worsen the humanitarian disaster there.

Slot noted that her talks with Shoukry dealt with the bilateral ties and the growing cooperation in all areas, notably the clear energy and agriculture, estimating the bilateral trade volume at nearly USD two billion. (end)

asm







MENAFN04032024000071011013ID1107933897