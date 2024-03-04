Lebanon: Three Paramedics Killed During Israeli Bombings

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Mar 4 (KUNA) -- Three Paramedics were killed during Israeli phosphorus bombing on the Civil Defense center south of Lebanon on Monday.

Lebanese Civil Defense and health officials mourned in a statement three volunteers from its members who were killed in an air strike launched by an Israeli warplanes on an emergency center in the southern town of Al-Adisa.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said that the Israeli warplane launched successive raids on the villages of Aita al-Shaab and Khallet Warde, causing significant damage.

The raids targeted the outskirts of the towns of Shehin, Umm al-Tut, and Al-Naqoura.

NNA added that the Israeli artillery bombed with phosphorous bombs the towns of (Markaba) and (Hula), and bombed with artillery the outskirts of many other towns and residential neighborhoods.

Since the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October seventh, the southern Lebanese border witnessed daily military confrontations between the Israeli occupation forces and the Lebanese "resistance" in the southern regions and at the border with occupied Palestine. (end)

kbs







MENAFN04032024000071011013ID1107933896