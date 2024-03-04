Turkiye Doing Its Best For Gaza, Will Continue To Do So - Erdogan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, March 4 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that his country "is doing its best for Gaza and Palestine, it will continue to do so".

After chairing a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said "it is clear who allowed, supported, stood by, and even silently rejoiced at the massacres that Israel is carrying out in Gaza."

He said, "Turkiye is trying to support the people of Gaza through diplomatic initiatives, humanitarian aid, and sincere cries for help.

Turkiye is doing its best for Gaza and Palestine, it will continue to do so," Erdogan added.

Urging a unified Islamic world "like bricks of a wall, especially for Gaza," he said, "the solution to the (Gaza) problem lies in achieving effective and resolute international consensus."

The Israeli occupation launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed over 30,000 people and injured nearly 72,000 others, with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israeli occupation forces stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza. (end)

