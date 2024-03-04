Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah patronized and attended the national operetta (Story of a Homeland) at the Bayan Palace stage.

BRUSSELS -- Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib announced her country's intention to host an international peace conference next April to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.

NEWYORK -- United Nations General assembly President Dennis Francis described on Monday the condition in Gaza as "catastrophic, unconscionable, and shameful."

ISLAMABAD -- Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has been sworn-in as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan, a day after being elected the premier for the second time from the parliament.

WASHINGTON -- The US Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado. (end) mb