SNC, Galiano, MDA at 52-Week Highs SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $50.60 Monday. AtkinsRealis has been awarded a contract to provide general engineering services (GES) for the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT). AtkinsRéalis has been supporting Georgia DOT with on-call professional services since 2000 and currently holds 10 such contracts statewide.Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 Monday. Galiano Gold announced the successful completion of the previously announced acquisition of Gold Fields Group Ltd.'s 45% interest in the Asanko Gold Mine Galiano is establishing itself as a growing gold producer with robust financial strength, owning and operating one of the largest gold mines in West Africa.MDA Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.59 Monday. MDA today announced that the Company will be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index (Industrials sector) prior to the open of trading on March 18. The S&P/TSX Composite Index includes the largest and most liquid publicly traded companies in Canada, and represents the principal benchmark measure for the Canadian equity markets.Royal Canadian Mint (T) hit a new 52-week high of $28.45 Monday. The Royal Canadian Mint (the Mint) has implemented a Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) solution that now makes it possible to perform end-to-end tracing and certify the provenance of gold deposited and processed at its refinery. This solution has been applied in collaboration with aXedras.Advantage Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.46 Monday. No news stories available today.AI Artificial Intelligence Ventures Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 46.5 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.38 Monday. No news stories available today.Aecon Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.81 Monday. No news stories available today.Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $7.78 Monday. No news stories available today.Arrow Exploration Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 43 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $56.82 Monday. No news stories available today.Bedford Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 72 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Canaf Investments Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents Monday. No news stories available today.CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.85 Monday. No news stories available today.Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $64.36 Monday. No news stories available today.Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) hit a new 52-week high of $65.59 Monday. No news stories available today.Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $97.85 Friday. No news stories available today.Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $117.36 Monday. No news stories available today.Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.27 Monday. No news stories available today.Definity Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $46.45 Monday. No news stories available today.DRI Healthcare Trust DHT) hit a new 52-week high of $16.35 Monday. No news stories available today.Denarius Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 67 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.46 Monday. No news stories available today.D2L Inc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.11 Monday. No news stories available today.Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $13.38 Monday. No news stories available today.Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1,480.26 Monday. No news stories available today.CGI Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $157.55 Monday. No news stories available today.Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.26 Monday. No news stories available today.Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.34 Monday. No news stories available today.Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 Monday. No news stories available today.Imperial Oil Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $85.27 Monday. No news stories available today.Intrepid Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 67 cents Monday. No news stories available today.KDA Group Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 53 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Kits Eyecare Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.60 Monday. No news stories available today.Montage Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 99 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Mineros S.A. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 81 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Nova Cannabis Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.93 Monday. No news stories available today.OverActive Media Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Pollard Banknote Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $36.25 Monday. No news stories available today.Sun Peak Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Sprott Physical Gold Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $22.29 Monday. No news stories available today.Kraken Robotics Inc. (V.PNG) hit a new 52-week high of $1.08 Monday. No news stories available today.Pinetree Capital Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.15 Monday. No news stories available today.Secure Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.41 Thursday. No news stories available today.

