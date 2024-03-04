Indexes Step Back From Record Highs

(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Dow, S&P Retreat from Record Highs
Stocks retreated Monday despite a rallying group of technology stocks tied to the artificial intelligence boom.
The 30-stock index lost 97.55 points to close Monday at 38,989.83.
The S&P 500 dropped 6.13 points to 5,130.95.
The NASDAQ faded 67.43 points to 16,207.51.
Losses were mitigated by gains of more than 3% in AI darling Nvidia. Super Micro Computer soared 18% after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced it would join the S&P 500 later this month.
A handful of bitcoin-focused stocks including Microstrategy and Coinbase also advanced as the cryptocurrency neared its 2021 all-time high. That offered further evidence of Wall Street taking on risk in Monday's session.
But tech laggards ultimately held the market back. Apple fell 2.5% after getting hit with a European Union antitrust fine of nearly $2 billion. Tesla dropped 7% after announcing more price discounts and incentives late last week.
Outside of technology, Ford added 2% on the back of strong sales data. Macy's soared more than 13% after Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management increased their offer for the department store.
JetBlue rose more than 3%, while Spirit Airlines tumbled more than 10%. The airlines said Monday that they would end plans to combine, weeks after losing a federal antitrust lawsuit that jeopardized the $3 deal.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury stumbled, raising yields to 4.22% from Friday's 4.18%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices dropped $1.20 to $78.77 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices surged $29.90 to $2,127.60.
