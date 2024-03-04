(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow, S&P Retreat from Record Highs

Stocks Subside After Record-Setting WeekS&P Slip Monday After Record-Setting WeekNASDAQ Achieves New Intraday Record, Surpassing '21 Mark.NASDAQ Achieves Intraday Record Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Monday, March 4, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Indexes Step Back from Record Highs AdvertismentStocks retreated Monday despite a rallying group of technology stocks tied to the artificial intelligence boom.The 30-stock index lost 97.55 points to close Monday at 38,989.83.The S&P 500 dropped 6.13 points to 5,130.95.The NASDAQ faded 67.43 points to 16,207.51.Losses were mitigated by gains of more than 3% in AI darling Nvidia. Super Micro Computer soared 18% after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced it would join the S&P 500 later this month.A handful of bitcoin-focused stocks including Microstrategy and Coinbase also advanced as the cryptocurrency neared its 2021 all-time high. That offered further evidence of Wall Street taking on risk in Monday's session.But tech laggards ultimately held the market back. Apple fell 2.5% after getting hit with a European Union antitrust fine of nearly $2 billion. Tesla dropped 7% after announcing more price discounts and incentives late last week.Outside of technology, Ford added 2% on the back of strong sales data. Macy's soared more than 13% after Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management increased their offer for the department store.JetBlue rose more than 3%, while Spirit Airlines tumbled more than 10%. The airlines said Monday that they would end plans to combine, weeks after losing a federal antitrust lawsuit that jeopardized the $3 deal.Prices for the 10-year Treasury stumbled, raising yields to 4.22% from Friday's 4.18%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices dropped $1.20 to $78.77 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices surged $29.90 to $2,127.60.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks