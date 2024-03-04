Socialbox.Biz Illustrates Sustainability Strategies Ten Years In The Making

(MENAFN- Pressat) This UK community interest company has helped a long list of businesses reduce Scope 3 impacts while helping locally-based people have access to much-needed tech







LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5 , 2024 - SocialBox has been demonstrating its passion for sustainability for the past decade through its numerous initiatives designed to also give back to those in need, including the homeless, refugees, and the elderly, by wiping clean and loading with open software used no longer needed but still working laptops and Macbooks from organisations across the United Kingdom.





Carbon footprints and emissions are under high scrutiny, with some additional requirements impacting how organisations operate. One of those initiatives calls for lowered Scope 3 emissions. At the same time, there are people in need across the United Kingdom, Including homeless people and refugees who need computers to get back on their feet and integrate into British society. These populations, along with the elderly, are in need of ways to communicate with loved ones, gain employment, and pursue an education.





For the past ten years, SocialBox has offered a viable tech innovation solution to increase sustainability while helping those in need. These strategies, including upcoming events such as Earth Day 2024, Refugee Week 2024, Tech Week 2024, and Environment Day 2024, are promoting reduced Scope 3 emissions while providing tangible benefits such as reused laptops and scholarships for refugees.





Instead of calling a scrap company, SocialBox encourages any organisation replacing their computers to contact them first to check what can still be reused. Other items can still be recycled in the usual way and this would not affect any existing 'contracts' that might be in place and does not require an expensive 'procurement' process, saving companies money.





Organisations aiming to thrive in 2024 must consider the way in which they make a social impact. Social value matters in the eyes of consumers, with a recent study showing that majority of respondents considered a company's purpose prior to making a purchasing decision. Corporate boards and company leaders need to take action now.





Further information on how to make a real, lasting change to reduce Scope3 emissions while giving back to those in need can be found by visiting .





ABOUT SOCIALBOX





SocialBox is a Community Interest Company (CIC) improving the local community by providing innovative technology solutions.





