Hunger Alarms Ring In Timor-Leste Amidst Food Shortage

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Timor-Leste, home to 1.3 million people, is witnessing a severe food insecurity crisis affecting about 360,000 citizens.



This critical issue is detailed in a World Food Programme report, shedding light on the nation's current food security challenges.



The analysis reveals that a quarter of the population is now facing high levels of food insecurity, with 18,500 individuals enduring emergency conditions from November 2023 to April 2024.









From May to September, a period typically linked with improved food access post-harvest, experts predict the situation will deteriorate.









Climate disruptions may harm crops, worsening food security for 19,000 and raising emergencies to 22,000 in six municipalities.







The report emphasizes worsening food security in 12 of Timor-Leste's 14 municipalities, driven by climate shocks and increasing food prices.









Alba Cecilia Garzon Olivares, of WFP Timor-Leste, urges immediate action to stop escalating food insecurity.









A joint effort by the government, the United Nations , and NGOs underscores the urgent need for collective action.



It highlights the interconnectedness of climate change, agricultural productivity, and human welfare in Timor-Leste's deepening food insecurity crisis.

