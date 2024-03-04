France Sets Global Precedent With Constitutional Abortion Rights

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) France has made history by becoming the first nation to include "access to abortion" in its Constitution, a move finalized by the French Parliament on Monday.















French Constitution amended, ensuring "women's freedom to have an abortion," with 780 votes in favor against 72.















This action by France, prompted by President Macron's administration, comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, which had previously protected abortion rights.



In contrast, France permits abortion up to 14 weeks after conception.









Vatican's Pontifical Academy for Life opposes the constitutional change, rejecting ending human life as a right.















The Academy urged a global prioritization of life protection, emphasizing the need for a world where science and technology foster human welfare and unity.









This stance mirrors Pope Francis' Catholic perspective: prioritizing life over ideology, embodying a universal human principle.

















France's constitutional protection of abortion rights signifies a pivotal shift towards women's rights and autonomy.









It also highlights the broader global debate on abortion, contrasting progressive legislation with conservative viewpoints, such as those expressed by the Vatican.









France's decision reverberates globally, shaping dialogue on human rights, gender equality, law, religion, and personal freedoms.









