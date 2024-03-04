Weekly U.S. Soy, Corn, And Wheat Shipments Meet Market Expectations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has recently shared its weekly shipment data. The figures for soybean , corn, and wheat closely match market predictions.



In the last week of February, soybean shipments were reported at 1,021,385 tons. This number sits well within the expected range of 450,000 to 1,425,000 tons.



Consequently, the total soybean shipments for the current trading year have reached 34,155,609 tons. This represents a 20% decrease compared to the same timeframe last year.



Corn saw weekly shipments of 1,083,503 tons, aligning with the anticipated 850,000 to 1,350,000 tons.



The season's total corn shipments now stand at 20,625,301 tons.







This figure indicates a significant 35% increase from the previous year's data for the same period.



Wheat shipments amounted to 353,137 tons, fitting within the expected 300,000 to 550,000-ton range.



The total for the year is now 12,965,973 tons, showing a 17% decline from last year's numbers at this time.



These statistics highlight the dynamic nature of agricultural exports and their crucial role in the global market.



The data reflects both the challenges and successes within the sector.



For instance, the increase in corn shipments demonstrates growth and opportunity, while the declines in soybean and wheat shipments underscore the fluctuations inherent to agricultural trade.



Understanding these trends is vital for market participants, as it helps in navigating the complexities of supply and demand.

