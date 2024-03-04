Brazil’S Central Bank Targets Simplification Of Foreign Investments

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Central Bank of Brazil, led by Regulation Director Otavio Damaso, aims to streamline foreign portfolio investments.



Optimizing foreign exchange market operations is also a key objective for the year.



This initiative is part of adapting the Foreign Exchange Law, emphasizing public consultation before finalizing any regulatory measures.



Damaso also noted that staff demands for better working conditions could potentially delay plans for 2024.



This effort will be in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







This effort will be in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



A noteworthy addition to the Central Bank 's agenda is the regulation of crypto assets, aiming to integrate virtual assets into cross-border transactions as seamlessly as currency.



This approach reflects a broader concern over the economic implications and money laundering risks associated with crypto assets.



The Central Bank plans a phased regulation due to the topic's complexity.



The Regulation Directorate has identified 18 additional priorities for the year. These include developing open finance and assessing AI risks in financial institutions.



Central Bank modernizes Brazil's financial regulations, enhances investments, and addresses emerging financial technology challenges.

