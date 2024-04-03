Shytoshi Kusama On Shiba Inu's Near-Term Strategy

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer of Shiba Inu, shared his perspective regarding the project's growth.

The developer said Shiba Inu should“showcase its true power.” Kusama hinted at forging new collaborations, teasing a“full-day meeting” with newfound acquaintances.

Shytoshi Kusama Unleashes Strategic Vision

Kusama emphasized Shiba Inu's significant growth, which was made with limited funding and almost no advertising. Like other meme coins, SHIB primarily carries itself thanks to community backing.

Kusama's message came with a level-up GIF, which made people think that Shiba Inu might be planning something“big”. However, there is no official confirmation of any developments in the pipeline the community might be unaware of.

As the news came out, the value of SHIB rose significantly, hitting the $0.00002614 mark. According to the most recent news, Shiba Inu's price has increased by 170% in the last seven days.

Addressing potential concerns within the SHIB community, Kusama urged followers to ignore any“FUD” (fear, uncertainty, doubt) circulating in the last few days.

In another revelation, Lucie, in charge of marketing for Shiba Inu, said the project was committed to a“new era of privacy and security for Web3.”