Shytoshi Kusama On Shiba Inu's Near-Term Strategy

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock)
Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer of Shiba Inu, shared his perspective regarding the project's growth.
The developer said Shiba Inu should“showcase its true power.” Kusama hinted at forging new collaborations, teasing a“full-day meeting” with newfound acquaintances.
Shytoshi Kusama Unleashes Strategic Vision
Kusama emphasized Shiba Inu's significant growth, which was made with limited funding and almost no advertising. Like other meme coins, SHIB primarily carries itself thanks to community backing.
Kusama's message came with a level-up GIF, which made people think that Shiba Inu might be planning something“big”. However, there is no official confirmation of any developments in the pipeline the community might be unaware of.
As the news came out, the value of SHIB rose significantly, hitting the $0.00002614 mark. According to the most recent news, Shiba Inu's price has increased by 170% in the last seven days.
Addressing potential concerns within the SHIB community, Kusama urged followers to ignore any“FUD” (fear, uncertainty, doubt) circulating in the last few days.
In another revelation, Lucie, in charge of marketing for Shiba Inu, said the project was committed to a“new era of privacy and security for Web3.”
MENAFN04032024007158015398ID1107933639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.