Nakheel Recognised As One Of Best Workplaces In The UAETM️ By Great Place To Work®

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Nakheel, the Dubai-based world-leading master developer, has earned a place as one of the Top 35 Best Workplaces in the UAETM️ for 2024 within the 'Large Organisation' category, as awarded by global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® Middle East. This is in addition to the Great Place to Work® certification that Nakheel received in October 2023, for the second year running.

The recognition of Nakheel in the Top 35 Best Workplaces in the UAETM️ 'Large Organisation' category sits in line with Nakheel's commitments in their brand promise, which is to build happiness and prosperity and to enhance the wellbeing and quality of life for its employees and ensuring that the organisation has a supportive and encouraging workplace and an outstanding working culture.

