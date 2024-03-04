Apply Indian Visa Online, Application Form

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Indian Visa Application

An e-Visa, also known as an electronic visa (eTV), is a digital travel authorization available online. The Indian government wants to increase the number of visitors to India, so citizens from more than 169 countries can now apply for an e-visa. This has reduced the administrative burden on international tourists, who no longer need to apply for traditional paper visas. Eligible foreign visitors can now enter India with a 365-day e-Visa, which allows for multiple entries for e-Tourist and e-Business, triple entries for e-Medical and e-Medical Attendant, and a single entry for e-Conference purposes for 30 days. As most visitors now prefer to complete the Indian Visa Application online, there is no need to go to the Embassy in person and fill out forms and submit documents to the government. Hence, travelers are encouraged to use this program to get their Indian Visa e-Visa as the process is efficient and effective. The India e-Visa can be easily applied for with a short online application. Travelers only need to provide basic biographical information and their passport information.

Types of Indian e-Visa



Tourist e-Visa

Business e-Visa Medical Visa e-Visa

Eligibility Requirements for Indian Visa Application Online



Be a citizen of any of the 165+ countries whose citizens are eligible for the Indian Visa.

The purpose of your visit is tourism, business or medical.

You must have a valid passport for at least 6 months from the date of arrival in India. The passport must contain at least 2 blank pages.

When applying for Indian Visa online, the details provided must exactly match those in your passport. Any discrepancies may result in visa refusal or delays in visa processing/issuance/entry into India.

Enter the country only through certain authorized immigration checkpoints, including 28 airports and 5 seaports.

Make an online payment using your international credit/debit card. Check your email address. Your e-Visa will be sent to your email.

Indian Visa Online

Indian Visa Online Application

Indian Visa Application Online

From 2014, international visitors to India will no longer be required to apply for the traditional Indian visa on paper, simplifying the application process. The Indian government has approved e-Visa, also known as e-travel, which allows tourists from 169 countries to enter India without having to show physical passport stamps. Eligible nationals can visit India on a tourist visa for up to 90 days (180 days for Canadian, Japanese, British, and American citizens). The India Multiple Entry Tourist E-Visa is valid for 365 days from the date of issuance. The India Double Entry Tourist e-Visa allows visitors planning a short-term trip to stay in India for 30 days with two entries. Therefore, travelers are advised to use this program to get e-Visa for India as it is effective and efficient. Most visitors now prefer to complete the Indian Visa Application online, there is no need to go to the Embassy in person. and fill out forms and submit documents to the government.

Indian Visa Application Online Document Requirements



An electronic or scanned copy of the first (biographical) page of the visitor's passport, which must be the standard passport and valid for at least 6 months from the date of entry into India; Otherwise, you will need to renew your passport.

A color copy of the visitor's most recent passport photograph (face only and can be taken with a phone).

A working email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. A valid debit or credit card to pay for the registration fees.

Indian Visa On Arrival

India is a beautiful country, and the Indian government is working hard to make the entry process easier for visitors from all over the world. The new India Visa, also known as the India e-Visa, is now available in a number of countries and represents the most efficient and convenient way to visit India. Currently, 169 countries are eligible for a tourist visa upon arrival in India, with more expected to follow in the future. India Visitor Visa is a new e-Visa initiative that enables prospective visitors to apply for a visa without visiting an Indian embassy. Travelers can enter India via one of nine international airports. It is important to note that applicants must apply for a tourist visa from their respective countries within a time-frame of 30 to 5 days prior to their arrival in India. Apply for an India Visa on Arrival online if you wish to visit the country as a tourist for sightseeing and recreation purposes.

Requirements for the India Visa on Arrival



An electronic or scanned copy of the first (biographical) page of the visitor's passport, which must be the standard Passport, and which must remain valid for at least 6 months from the date of entry into India.

You should also ensure that your Passport has two blank pages, which wouldn't be seen online, but the border officers at the airport would need the two blank pages to stamp entry/exit on.

A copy of the visitor's recent passport-style color photo (only of the face, and it can be taken with a phone).

A working email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

A debit card or a credit card for the payment of the Indian e-Visa application fees. A return or onward ticket out of India.