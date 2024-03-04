Indian Visa Application Process, Requirements

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





INDIAN VISA APPLICATION

An e-Visa, also known as an electronic visa (eTV), is a digital travel authorization available online. The Indian government wants to increase the number of visitors to India, so citizens from more than 169 countries can now apply for an e-visa. This has reduced the administrative burden on international tourists, who no longer need to apply for traditional paper visas. Eligible foreign visitors can now enter India with a 365-day e-Visa, which allows for multiple entries for e-Tourist and e-Business, triple entries for e-Medical and e-Medical Attendant, and a single entry for e-Conference purposes for 30 days. As most visitors now prefer to complete the Indian Visa Application online, there is no need to go to the Embassy in person and fill out forms and submit documents to the government. Hence, travelers are encouraged to use this program to get their Indian Visa e-Visa as the process is efficient and effective. The India e-Visa can be easily applied for with a short online application. Travelers only need to provide basic biographical information and their passport information.

Types of Indian e-Visa



Tourist e-Visa

Business e-Visa Medical Visa e-Visa

Eligibility Requirements for Indian Visa Application Online



Be a citizen of any of the 165+ countries whose citizens are eligible for the Indian Visa.

The purpose of your visit is tourism, business or medical.

You must have a valid passport for at least 6 months from the date of arrival in India. The passport must contain at least 2 blank pages.

When applying for Indian Visa online, the details provided must exactly match those in your passport. Any discrepancies may result in visa refusal or delays in visa processing/issuance/entry into India.

Enter the country only through certain authorized immigration checkpoints, including 28 airports and 5 seaports.

Make an online payment using your international credit/debit card. Check your email address. Your e-Visa will be sent to your email.

INDIAN VISA ON ARRIVAL

India, a beautiful country, is making significant efforts to promote global travel by introducing the Indian Visa on Arrival. This innovative system, known as the Indian e-Visa, has been expanded to include more countries, making it the most efficient and convenient way to visit India. Currently, 169 countries are eligible for the Indian Tourist Visa on Arrival, which is expected to increase in the future. The Indian Visa on Arrival program is a novel e-Visa initiative that enables prospective visitors to apply for a visa without having to physically visit an Indian Embassy. Travelers can easily enter India via any of the nine designated international airports. Another thing to keep in mind is that applicants must apply for a tourist visa from their respective nations between 30 to 5 days of arriving in India. Apply for an India Visa on Arrival online if you wish to visit the country as a tourist for sightseeing and recreation purposes.

Requirements for the India Visa on Arrival



An electronic or scanned copy of the first (biographical) page of the visitor's passport, which must be the standard Passport, and which must remain valid for at least 6 months from the date of entry into India.

You should also ensure that your Passport has two blank pages, which wouldn't be seen online, but the border officers at the airport would need the two blank pages to stamp entry/exit on.

A copy of the visitor's recent passport-style color photo (only of the face, and it can be taken with a phone)

A working email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

A debit card or a credit card for the payment of the Indian e-Visa application fees. A return or onward ticket out of India.

INDIAN VISA APPLICATION PROCESS

Citizens of 169 countries can apply for visas online. Individuals who want to travel to India must first obtain an Indian visa, also known as an Indian tourist visa. Those from eligible countries can enter India using an e-Visa. The e-Visa is valid for tourism, visiting friends and family, short-term medical treatment, and business travel. It is recommended that all applicants apply for a regular Indian visa online. Online applications for individual regular visas are accepted in all countries. For guidance on completing the form and to schedule an appointment, please visit the Indian Visa Services Online Indian Visa Application Process page.

There are three steps for the Regular Visa Application Form Process:



The first step is to apply online and get a regular visa application form by mail.

The second step is to submit your application form and documents at the Indian Mission or Visa Application Centre. The third step is to collect your Passport/visa from the Indian Mission, Visa Application Centre, or by post.

Here's the required documents:



Applicant photo – A recent photo of yourself, taken against a white background.

Passport personal details scan or travel document showing your photograph and passport details.

Copy of the last page of your passport (if applicable)

A Valid email address so we can communicate with you. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the fees.

INDIAN VISA PASSPORT REQUIREMENTS

To enter India, first obtain an India e-Visa. This requires a current passport, an active email address, and a debit or credit card. It is critical to ensure that your passport is still valid. Currently, citizens from 169 countries can obtain an India e-Visa. Many visitors to India find it easy to obtain the necessary visa. The Indian government uses an online platform to issue the India e-Visa. In India, there are three types of e-visas: e-Tourist, e-Business, and e-Medical. The introduction of the India e-Visa was intended to simplify the visa application process and attract a larger number of international visitors. Given that tourism plays a crucial role in the Indian economy, the e-Visa serves as a convenient means for foreign visitors to enter the country.

PASSPORT REQUIREMENT FOR INDIAN VISA



Must have at least six (6) months validity left by the time of arrival in India.

Must contain at least two (2) empty pages for fixation of approved visa stamps. If need be, travelers may be required to produce their former passport used during the visa application process.

INDIAN VISA PHOTO REQUIREMENTS



The size of the needed Indian visa photo is 22 inches.

The image must be in color.

The background of the photograph must be plain and light.

Only clear, blur-free images are permitted.

Your head height should be between 1 and 1.375 inches. In general, it should be around 1.3 inches.

The top of the torso should be visible. Look directly into the camera when photography. Lowering your eyes is not permitted.