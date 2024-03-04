Indian Visa Requirements For Medical Attendant

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





The healthcare industry in India is expanding. India is one of the top countries for chronic disease healthcare, such as cancer, despite being relatively inexpensive in comparison to industrialized countries. Immediate family members of patients traveling to India for medical treatment may apply for the Indian Physician Assistant Visa, also known as the Indian Electronic Attendant Visa. Only family members of patients receiving care in India are eligible for a Physician Assistant Visa. Travel to India requires both a valid passport and a visa. Up to two people who accompany an e-Medical Visa holder to India for medical treatment may be eligible for a Medical Assistant visa. The visa is only valid for 60 days and cannot be renewed. A Physician Assistant Visa may be granted to up to two family members of an e-Medical Visa holder. Medical assistant visas have the same validity duration as the e-Medical visa. The e-Medical Assistant Visa, once accepted, is valid for 60 days from the date of arrival into India. Holders may stay in the country for this period or may leave and return up 2 further times during these 60 days. Foreign visitors can obtain an Electronic Physician Assistant Visa three times a year. However, this type of visa can only be used to travel with someone who has an e-Medical Visa and is undergoing medical treatment in India. Visitors must complete an online application to obtain this type of visa. Applicants must also scan the biography page of their passport to successfully apply for the Physician Assistant Visa.

Requirements for the India Medical Attendant Visa



A valid passport issued by a country that is eligible to apply for an Indian e-Visa.

The passport must not expire until at least 6 months after the intended date of entry to India and must have a minimum of 2 blank pages for stamps.

Proof of sufficient funds to support themselves.

A return or onward ticket out of the country.

A valid email address to receive the E-visa. You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.

Indian eVisa Airport and Seaports for Entry

According to Indian e-Visa Immigration Regulations, when applying for an India Business or Tourist e-Visa, you must enter India by air or cruise at designated airports and ports. If you have a multiple-entry e-Visa, you can travel to different airports or seaports on subsequent visits. Although you can leave India in four ways (air, cruise, train, and bus), an e-Visa only allows you to enter in two ways: by flight or cruise. The list of permitted airports and seaports is updated every few months, so bookmark and visit this page frequently. According to the decision of the Indian immigration authorities, this list will be revised in the coming months and additional airports and seaports will be added.

e-Visa India Authorized Entry Ports

Ahmedabad (AMD)Amritsar (ATQ)Bagdogra (IXB)Bengaluru (BLR)Bhubaneshwar (BBI)Calicut (CCJ)Chandigarh (IXC)Chennai (MAA)Cochin (COK)Coimbatore (CJB)Delhi (DEL)Gaya (GAY)Goa (GOI)Guwahati (GAU)Hyderabad (HYD)Jaipur (JAI)Kannur (CNN)Kolkata (CCU)Lucknow (LKO)Madurai Airport (IXM)Mangalore (IXE)Mumbai (BOM)Nagpur (NAG)Portblair (IXZ)Pune (PNQ)Tiruchirapalli (TRZ)Trivandrum (TRV)Varanasi (VNS)Vishakhapatnam (VTZ)

Approved seaports are:

Cochin SeaportChennai SeaportGoa SeaportMangalore SeaportMumbai Seaport

Indian eVisa ports allowed for exit

Following the Indian Immigration Service's ruling, this list will be updated in the coming months to include additional airports and seaports. Although there are four ways to leave India (airplane, cruise, train, or bus), only two of them (airplane and cruise) are valid with an Electronic Visa (India Visa Online). According to Indian e-Visa Immigration Regulations, when applying for a tourist or business e-Visa, you must enter India via air or cruise ship at specific airports and ports. Indian visa egress points are airports or seaports in India where citizens from specific countries can travel without a visa or with a visa on arrival. Indian visa entry points are Indian airports or seaports where international visitors must get a visa. The list of authorized airports and seaports is reviewed every month, so check this list regularly.

Indian eVisa ports allowed for exit

Airports

AhmedabadAmritsarBagdograBengaluruBhubaneshwarCalicutChennaiChandigarhCochinCoimbatoreDelhiGayaGoaGuwahatiHyderabadJaipurKannurKolkataLucknowMaduraiMangaloreMumbaiNagpurPort BlairPuneSrinagarSuratTiruchirapalliTirupatiTrivandrumVaranasiVijayawadaVishakhapatnam

Seaports for Exit

AlangBedi BunderBhavnagarCalicutChennaiCochinCuddaloreKakinadaKandlaKolkataMandviMormagoa HarbourMumbai SeaportNagapattinumNhava ShevaParadeepPorbandarPort BlairTuticorinVishakapatnamNew MangaloreVizhinjamAgati and Minicoy Island Lakshdwip UTVallarpadamMundraKrishnapatnamDhubriPanduNagaonKarimganjKattupalli

Indian Visa requirements

Travelers from eligible countries can get an e-visa to enter India. An India e-Visa is required to obtain the necessary authorization to enter India. Nationals from 169 countries can currently obtain an India e-Visa. The India e-Visa is a digital document that enables you to visit India for business, tourism, or medical reasons. Failure to meet all of the Indian government's requirements is a common reason for visa application rejection. Before a visa can be issued, all requirements must be met. These criteria apply both electronically and with a physical stamp. These requirements include eligibility, a passport, photo requirements for Indian visas, travel documents, and payment requirements. The India e-Visa Application is easy to complete. Travelers will need their passport, email address and a debit or credit card to complete the India e-Visa Application Form.

Types of India-Visa



India e-Tourist Visa

India e-Business Visa

Medical e-Visa for India India Medical Attendant e-Visa

Documents Required for the Indian e-Visa



A Valid passport valid for at least 6 months on the expected date of arrival in India.

Passport-style photo of the applicant.

A valid Email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox.

You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

In addition, several other details are required. They include the applicant's full name, date of birth, place of birth, and contact address. Other information required are marital status, details of stay in India, expected port of entry, duration of stay, day of visit and educational qualification.