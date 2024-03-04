New Zealand Visa From Germany, Poland, Italy, Lithuania, Ireland

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





NEW ZEALAND VISA FROM GERMANY

Anyone planning a trip to New Zealand must obtain a visa. German citizens must obtain a NZeTA before visiting New Zealand. Visitors with a NZeTA do not require a visa to visit New Zealand. To travel to New Zealand without a visa, German residents must meet some basic New Zealand eTA requirements. The New Zealand eTA, or New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority, is a visa waiver program that launched in 2019. For German citizens, the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) provides an online visa waiver. It allows eligible travelers from over 190 countries, including Germany, to visit New Zealand for leisure, business, or transit. The New Zealand eTA for Germans, once received, permits the holder to visit New Zealand several times without a visa for the duration of its validity (up to two years). German visitors with an NZeTA can stay up to 30 days on each visit. The New Zealand Visa Waiver Scheme was introduced to increase security and protection. The New Zealand eTA for German citizens grants visa-free access to the country for stays of up to 3 months. The New Zealand eTA is also electronically linked to the German passport. Citizens from Germany must apply for a visa before entering New Zealand if they plan to stay in New Zealand for more than 3 months. The NZeTA application for Germans is quick and easy to fill out online. The authorization process is quick, easy and should take less than 30 minutes for most applicants.

New Zealand eTA Requirements for German Citizens



A valid German passport – The traveler's passport needs to have a validity of at least 3 months after the trip to New Zealand. The approved eTA will be electronically linked to this document.

A valid payment method – To complete and submit the New Zealand eTA application, travelers will need to pay the application fee and NZ International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy fee (already included in the total cost). This can be done using a valid debit or credit card.

A valid email address – Finally, all travelers are required to enter a valid email address on their application. This is to receive notifications regarding the New Zealand eTA and a copy of the authorization once approved. A recent photograph of the German applicant.

