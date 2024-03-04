Indian Visa Documents Required For US, UK Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Indian Visa Documents Required

India e-Visas are now available to citizens of 169 countries. Many tourists will be able to obtain the necessary Indian entry permit thanks to this streamlined process. The India e-Visa was designed to simplify the visa application process and attract more international tourists. India accepts e-visas as a valid form of entry for qualified tourists. Travel to India requires a valid India e-Visa. Individuals can travel to India for business, leisure, or medical reasons using an India e-Visa, which is a digital document. The procedure for completing the India e-Visa Application is simple. Travelers will be required to provide their passport details, email address, and debit or credit card information in order to successfully submit the India e-Visa Application Form.

Types of India-Visas



India e-Tourist Visa

India e-Business Visa

Medical e-Visa for India India Medical Attendant e-Visa

Documents Required for the Indian e-Visa



A Valid passport valid for at least 6 months on the expected date of arrival in India.

Passport-style photo of the applicant

A valid Email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Indian visa validity and expiration



The 1 Month India Tourist Visa allows 2 entries into the country over the course of a month with a maximum stay of 30 days.

The 1-year India Tourist Visa allows multiple entries over the course of a year for a maximum stay of 90 days each.

The e-Medical Patient and e-Medical Attendant visas are valid for 30 days and can be used for first-time entry into India. The traveler can stay in the country for up to 60 days. You can also leave and return to India up to 2 times within this period. The e-business visa allows multiple entries, with each visit not exceeding 180 days.

Indian Visa Eligibility

The Indian economy is heavily reliant on tourism, and the e-Visa system simplifies visitor admission. The India e-Visa was designed to simplify the visa application process and attract more international visitors. People from 169 countries can now get an e-Visa. As a result, many visitors to India will be able to get visas quickly. To enter India, first obtain an Indian e-Visa. You must have a valid passport, an email address, and a debit or credit card. Check that your passport is still valid.

Documents Required for the Indian e-Visa



A Valid passport.

Passport-style photo of the applicant.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa.

Indian Visa for US Citizens

Since 2014, India has used an electronic visa system called Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), which allows tourists from over 169 countries to apply for visas online. Americans seeking to visit India for tourism or pleasure must apply for a Tourist e-Visa. This type of visa is classified into three categories, each with its own validity period and length of stay in India. US citizens with a Short-Term Tourist eVisa may stay in India for up to 30 days from the date of entry. This type cannot be changed or extended in any way. Business e-Visa: This type of e-Visa allows Americans to travel to India for business or trade purposes only. You can stay in India for up to 365 days from the date of issue of the ETA and enter India as many times as you like. However, you may not stay here for more than 180 consecutive days on any one visit. Medical and Medical Assistant e-Visa: Americans who require medical treatment or are accompanying patients receiving treatment in India can apply for an e-Visa for Medical and Medical Assistant online. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 60 days from your arrival date and allows you to enter the country a total of three times. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet some requirements to apply for India Visa online.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR INDIAN E-VISA FOR US CITIZENS



A valid Passport with at least six months' validity from the expected date of arrival.

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in their Inbox.

Full name (as it appears on your passport)

Passport Personal Details Scan Last Page of Passport (if applicable)

Indian Visa for United States Citizens

Visitors planning a trip to India must obtain a visa in order to enter the country. It is crucial to ensure that all necessary documents, including a visa, are acquired beforehand. In 2014, India implemented an electronic visa system known as Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), which allows citizens of over 169 countries to apply for visas online. US citizens can now apply for a short-term e-Visa to India, regardless of whether their visit is for tourism, business, or medical reasons. American tourists must obtain a tourist e-Visa, which is divided into three types, each with its own validity period and length of stay in India. The US Short-Term Tourist eVisa allows visitors to stay in India for up to 30 days from the date of entry and cannot be modified or extended. For business purposes, US citizens can apply for a business e-Visa, which grants them entry into India for the purpose of conducting business or trade. You can stay in India for up to 365 days from the date of issue of the ETA and enter India as many times as you like. However, you may not stay here for more than 180 consecutive days on any one visit. Medical and Medical Assistant e-Visa: Americans who require medical treatment or are accompanying patients receiving treatment in India can apply for an e-Visa for Medical and Medical Assistant online. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 60 days from your arrival date and allows you to enter the country a total of three times. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet some requirements to apply for India Visa online.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR INDIAN E-VISA FOR US CITIZENS



A valid Passport with at least six months' validity from the expected date of arrival.

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in their Inbox.

Full name (as it appears on your passport).

Passport Personal Details Scan. Last Page of Passport (if applicable).

Indian Visa for UK Citizens

Citizens of the United Kingdom require a visa to enter India. Because of the introduction of the India e-Visa, British nationals can now apply for their visa online. This convenient online application process not only simplifies visa applications, but it also shortens processing times. The United Kingdom, which includes Great Britain and Northern Ireland, is one of 170 countries whose citizens can use this online visa application service. Since its inception in 2014, this online platform has significantly streamlined and accelerated the visa application process for British citizens. Whether it is for tourism, business, or medical purposes, British citizens are eligible to apply for an e-Visa when traveling to India. However, it is important to confirm whether a visa is required before planning a trip to India from the United Kingdom. As long as the traveler holds a valid British passport, they can use the India e-Visa service. The India Tourist eVisa allows UK citizens to holiday in India. It allows Brits to take part in tourism and leisure activities. It is valid for 1 year from the date of issue. Allows multiple entry for UK passport holders. Allows UK citizens to stay in India for up to 90 days. The India Business eVisa for UK Citizens permits for business travel to India. It is valid for one year from the date of issuance. It allows British passport holders to visit India many times. It permits British citizens to stay in India for up to 180 days. There are two types of India e-Medical Visas for UK citizens: e-Medical Patient Visa and Medical Attendant Visa. The e-Medical Patient Visa permits nationals of the United Kingdom to go to India for medical treatment. The e-Medical Patient Companion Visa is intended for individuals accompanying the patient visiting India (often relatives or close friends). These medical visas are issued by India for up to two companions per patient. It is valid for 120 days after it is issued. British citizens can enter India three times. The second and third visits must not be more than 60 days after the first. Each visit can last up to 60 days. The India e-Visa for British Citizens is a digital visa that can be applied for online in minutes. It takes less time and is more accessible as the electronic visa application is 100% online. Travelers from the UK can obtain a visa for the Republic of India without having to go to an embassy.

Required Documents for Getting the India Visa for UK Citizens



A Valid British passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in India. Your passport must also have at least two blank pages for the immigration officer to stamp once you enter India.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

Digital copy (scan) of the passport's biographical page You can use a credit or debit card to cover the processing fee.