Indian Visa For British, Canadian, German, Britain, French Citizens

Indian Visa for British Citizens

British citizens may apply for the India e-Visa, a digital entry visa. The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is one of the 170 nations that can apply for an Indian visa online. Since its inception in 2014, the internet platform has streamlined and accelerated the visa application process for British nationals traveling to India. The e-Visa is available to British citizens visiting India for tourism, business, or medical treatment. The India Tourist eVisa allows UK citizens to travel to India on vacation. It allows British citizens to engage in tourism and leisure activities. It is valid for one year after being issued. Multiple entries are permitted for UK passport holders. Allows British nationals to visit India for up to 90 days. The India Business eVisa for UK Citizens permits for business travel to India. It is valid for one year from the date of issuance. It allows British passport holders to visit India many times. It permits British citizens to stay in India for up to 180 days. There are two types of India e-Medical Visas for UK citizens: e-Medical Patient Visa and Medical Attendant Visa. The e-Medical Patient Visa allows UK citizens to travel to India for medical treatment. The e-Medical Patient Companion Visa is for those accompanying the patient to India (usually family members or close friends). India issues these medical visas for up to 2 companions per patient. It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue. British citizens can enter India three times. The second and third visits must not be more than 60 days after the first. Each visit can last up to 60 days. The India e-Visa for British Citizens is a digital visa that can be applied for online in minutes. It takes less time and is more accessible as the electronic visa application is 100% online. Travelers from the UK can obtain a visa for the Republic of India without having to go to an embassy.

Required Documents for India Visa for British Citizens



A Valid British passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in India. Your passport must also have at least two blank pages for the immigration officer to stamp once you enter India.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

Digital copy (scan) of the passport's biographical page. You can use a credit or debit card to cover the processing fee.

Indian Visa from Britain

Required Documents for Getting the India Visa for British Citizens



A Valid British passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in India. Your passport must also have at least two blank pages for the immigration officer to stamp once you enter India.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

Digital copy (scan) of the passport's biographical page. You can use a credit or debit card to cover the processing fee.

Indian Visa for French Citizens

Since 2014, the Government of India's Online Application Form has allowed French citizens to apply for an Indian visa. The India e-Visa is the quickest and easiest way for French citizens to obtain an Indian visa from France. French citizens can now apply online for Indian visas for a variety of short-term stays and purposes. For tourism purposes, French visitors can stay in India for up to 90 days per entry, with the visa valid for one year from the date of issuance. A double-entry visa is also available for stays lasting up to 30 days. It also allows for a maximum stay of 180 days for business purposes such as recruitment and attending meetings, seminars, or conferences. After approval, the voucher is valid for one year. For French nationals wishing to receive treatment in India for a serious medical condition e.g. cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, gene therapy and organ transplantation. Please note that the e-medical visas for India from France are triple-entry visas, not multiple-entry visas. They entitle you to a continuous stay of 60 days per entry and are valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Second and third entries into India on a Medical e-Visa must be made within 60 days of the first. Submitting an application for an India e-Visa from France takes only a few minutes and can only be completed online. This can be done online from the comfort of your own home using a device with an internet connection.

HOW MANY TYPES OF EVISA ARE THERE FOR FRANCE?



Tourist e-Visa

Business e-Visa Medical e-Visa

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF FRANCE



A French passport valid for at least 6 months from the intended arrival date in India, containing at least 2 blank pages.

Digital copy of the biographical page of the same passport

Passport Personal Details Scan

A passport size photo soft copy in a white background

A valid e-mail address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees. Last Page of Passport (if Applicable)

Indian Visa for German Citizens

The Indian government has streamlined the visa application process for tourists from 169 countries, including Germany. The India e-Visa is widely regarded as the most efficient and convenient way for German citizens to obtain a Tourist, Business, or Medical Treatment e-Visa. Since 2014, German citizens have been able to apply for India visas online. It is important to note that a visa is required for German visitors to enter India; however, obtaining an Indian e-Visa is easier than one might think. The online application process is paperless, and the Tourist e-Visa allows for multiple entries and stays of up to 90 days per visit, with a validity period of one year from approval. Additionally, a double-entry tourist visa is available with a maximum stay of 30 days. Business e-Visa – Available for attending meetings and conferences, recruiting personnel, and executing contracts in India. A multiple-entry visa with a total stay of 180 days and a validity period of one year from the date of issue. Medical e-Visa: Can be issued as a visa for patients seeking medical treatment in India or as a visa for up to 2 companions of the patient. It is a triple entry visa allowing consecutive stays of 60 days per entry and is valid for 120 days from approval. Only available as a child patient visa. German citizens traveling to India must meet the country's entry requirements, including a valid visa. The application system allows German travelers to authorize their visit to India from the comfort of their own home. The entire process of applying for Indian Visa from Germany can be done online.

Required Documents for Getting the Indian Visa for Germans



Passport: Your document must be valid for at least six months in order to process your travel document. Applicants will need to submit a colored scanned copy of their biographical passport pages.

Digital photo: You must present a passport photo. These must comply with the official regulations.

E-mail address: An email address is required to deliver confirmation of your electronic visa. Payment method: You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Indian Visa for Canadian Citizens

Canadians can obtain an e-Visa for most short-term travel purposes. Individuals of over 170 nationalities, including Canadians, can apply for an India e-Visa. The online platform can be used to submit visa applications for tourism, business, and medical treatment. Since 2014, the Indian government has made it possible to apply for Indian visas online, specifically for Canadian citizens. The India Tourist e-Visa allows Canadians to take a vacation in India. It allows you to engage in tourist and leisure activities while you are in the country. Canadian Tourist eVisa for India – Allows Canadian passport holders multiple entries into India. It is valid for 365 days from the date of issue. Allows Canadians to stay up to 180 days. Canadians also have the option of obtaining a double-entry tourist visa online, allowing 2 entries into India and a total stay of up to 30 days. The India Business eVisa allows Canadian citizens to travel to India on business. It also facilitates a range of business-related activities, including attending conferences, establishing new companies in the country, and hiring staff. It authorizes Canadian holders for multiple entry into India. Valid for 1 year from date of issue. Grants Canadian citizens the right to stay in India for up to 180 days. There are two types of Indian Medical e-Visa for Canadians: Medical Patient e-Visa and Medical Attendant e-Visa. The first allows Canadians to travel to India for medical treatment. The second can be obtained by up to 2 fellow travelers. As a rule, it is friends or relatives who accompany the patient. Canadians can enter India three times (the second and third trips must be no more than 60 days after the first). It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Canadian citizens can stay up to 60 days per visit. Holders of passports issued by Canada can apply for an Indian e-Visa online. This electronic system makes it quick and easy to obtain an Indian Visa from Canada. Applicants simply enter their details into an online questionnaire and receive the e-Visa by email.

Required Documents for Canadians Citizens



A Canadian passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the Canadian passport

Passport-style photograph of the Canadian applicant

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.