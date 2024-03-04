Indian Visa Application Process, FAQ For Morocco Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Indian Visa FAQ

What is an e-tourist visa in India?

The Indian government issued the India Tourist e-Visa, also known as an e-tourist visa, as an official document that allows tourists without Indian citizenship to enter India upon arrival. It is linked to your passport electronically. The online e-visa service supplements existing visa services to encourage travel to India by reducing the number of people who visit the Indian embassy, the demand on consular services, and the amount of time visitors must spend at border control upon arrival.

Who is eligible to apply for an India e-Visa?

Tourist e-visas, e-business visas, and e-medical attendant visas are currently available to travelers from over 169 countries. The type of visa you apply for will be determined by the purpose of your journey to India.

Do minors require their own e-tourist visa?

It's important to remember that every passenger, regardless of age, requires an e-Visa, thus parents of kids must apply on their behalf. Each passport must be linked to a unique e-visa.

How long does the India e-visa last?

The number of entries, validity, and length of stay may vary depending on the type of e-visa. The e-tourist visa can be issued for single or multiple entries and is valid for thirty days, a year, or five years, depending on the category. An e-medical visa holder is eligible for Triple Entry for a total of 60 days. An e-business visa is typically issued as a Multiple Entry visa with a one-year validity period.

INDIAN VISA FOR MOROCCAN CITIZENS

Since 2014, Moroccan citizens can apply for Indian visas online through the Indian government. Citizens from over 169 countries can now easily apply for an Indian e-Visa by filling out a simple form. This government-issued e-Visa enables Moroccan citizens and residents to visit and enter India. Moroccans can easily obtain an eVisa for a variety of reasons, including tourism, business, and medical treatment. Moroccans prefer the India Tourist e-Visa, which allows them to travel, visit family members, and attend yoga or meditation retreats. A tourist e-visa is valid for one month, beginning from the date of purchase. Moroccan nationals are allowed to enter the country once every 30 days for a duration of 30 days. Moroccan is one of the countries that can benefit from this quick and easy procedure that eliminates the need to visit consulates or embassies.

India Visa requirements



Having a passport that will be valid for at least 6 months from the date of the traveler's arrival in India.

Having at least 2 blank pages on the passport where entry and exit stamps can be placed.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a PayPal or a debit/credit card so you can pay for the Visa fees.

Indian Visa Application for Tourist Visa

Individuals with an India Online Tourist eVisa are allowed to travel, engage in recreational activities, and visit tourist attractions. It is also suitable for ship travel, visiting friends and family, and even a quick yoga session. The India Tourist e-Visa, launched by the Indian government in November 2014, streamlines visa applications by eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consulate. Citizens from more than 169 countries can now apply for an e-Visa to India. The India Tourist eVisa, which allows for multiple entries, is valid for 365 days from the date of issue. Eligible citizens may stay in India for up to 90 consecutive days for tourism purposes. For those planning a shorter stay, a double-entry tourist eVisa for India is also available, allowing a 30-day stay with two entries into India. It is recommended to use this program to get your India e-Visa as the process is efficient and effective. Eligible citizens can apply by completing the simple and straightforward online India Visa Application Form.

Indian Visa Application for Tourist Visa Document Requirements



An electronic or scanned copy of the first (biographical) page of the visitor's passport, which must be the standard passport and valid for at least 6 months from the date of entry into India; Otherwise, you will need to renew your passport.

A color copy of the visitor's most recent passport photograph (face only and can be taken with a phone).

A valid email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in your Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the registration fees.

Indian Business Visa

Individuals seeking to start a business in the industrial or commercial sectors, as well as investors and employees who travel frequently for work, should read this. Eligible citizens can apply for an India Business eVisa to conduct business in India, such as attending a conference, workshop, or symposium, taking training and courses, negotiating contracts, or attending meetings. If you are traveling to India primarily for business or commercial purposes, you must obtain an India Business eVisa. Indian citizens can now apply for e-visas in over 169 countries. A qualified national can stay in India for up to 90 days (180 days for Canadians, Japanese, British, and American citizens). A 30-day stay with two entrances into India is permitted with the double-entry Tourist eVisa for India, which is also available for those who are planning a shorter stay. It is suggested that you use this programme to obtain your India e-Visa because the process is quick and easy. Eligible citizens can apply online by filling out the short and clear India Visa Application Form.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED INDIAN BUSINESS E-VISA



A valid passport that does not expire for at least 3-6 months is an absolute necessity and it should have at least 2 empty pages for stamping.

A valid email address to receive the E-Visa in your Inbox.

You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.

A copy of your Business Card in PDF format (this must include your company's information, especially the corporate phone number as you will be contacted through it by the embassy). A detailed invitation letter from the host company/firm established in India or from India, stating the purpose of the travel (it must include their contact information and their logo).

Indian Medical Visa

Individuals wishing to receive medical treatment in India can obtain an e-Medical Visa from the government. This electronic India Medical Visa, also known as an India eMedical Visa, is available to travelers from over 169 countries looking for medical treatment in India. In November 2014, the Government of India introduced the e-Visa for India, an online visa that eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate. Eligible citizens can obtain an approved e-Visa for medical reasons by completing a simple online form, allowing them to stay in India for up to 60 days. The India Medical e-Visa is a triple entry visa valid for 120 days from the date of issue. The second and third entries into India must be made within 60 days of the first. The requirements for the India Medical eVisa are the same as the Tourist eVisa. However, applicants must also provide a certified letter from the relevant Indian hospital or medical center.

REQUIREMENTS FOR MEDICAL VISA FOR INDIA



Applicants must have a passport issued by an eligible country to obtain the India e-Medical visa. This passport must be valid for a minimum of 6 months from the date the traveler intends to arrive in the country.

In addition, foreign nationals must provide a letter from the hospital in India where they will receive treatment.

Proof that they have the funds to cover their stay.

They must also have a return or onward ticket when applying.

A valid email address to receive the E-visa. You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Medical E-Visa fees.

Registration

Anyone traveling to India on a“Medical Visa” must register with FRRO/FRO within 14 days of arrival. The registration process is the same in most countries.