Saudi Arabia For Danish, Croatia, Cypriot, Czech Citizens

SAUDI ARABIA LAWS FOR TOURISTS

Alcohol

Bringing alcohol or any replacement into the country is considered a felony in a country governed by Sharia law.

Drugs

The use of drugs is strictly prohibited in Saudi Arabia.

Photography

Taking pictures of people without their consent is considered wrong in Saudi Arabia.

Criticizing the Law

Saudis revere their king, royal family, government, and the laws enacted by it. If you criticize their methods, you may be deported from Saudi Arabia or imprisoned.

No Public Display of Affection

The Sharia law asks you to keep your affection level to the least minimum in public.

Ethics of Ramadan

All Muslims revere the month of Ramadan. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast to uphold their religious principles. Each day, the fast begins at sunrise and ends at dusk.

Clothes Restrictions

In Saudi Arabia, you should do as Arabians do. You should wear fewer revealing clothes in Saudi Arabia. This rule applies to men and women. Showing skin should be kept to a minimum, especially for women.

ID

Keep your ID card and passport with you at all times during your visit to the country of Saudi Arabia.

SAUDI VISA FOR CROATIAN CITIZENS

Croatian citizens can now apply for an eVisa to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which offers a quick and easy visa application process. The eVisa is an electronic visa that allows citizens from approximately 50 countries to visit Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes. In 2019, the Saudi government implemented the tourist eVisa to simplify the visa application process and welcome international visitors. Travelers with a Saudi Arabia online visa is eligible for multiple entries, which means they can use the visa on multiple trips to the country. Each entry allows for a 90-day stay, totaling 180 days during the visa's validity period. The online Saudi visa is valid for one year from the date of issuance. It is the quickest and simplest approach to obtain permission to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.

SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

SAUDI VISA FOR CYPRIOT CITIZENS

Cypriots can now easily travel to Saudi Arabia because the government accepts online visas. Cyprus nationals and citizens of 50 other countries save a significant amount of time and effort compared to traditional visa applications. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia eVisa is an electronic visa that allows citizens from approximately 50 countries to visit Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes. In 2019, the Saudi government implemented the tourist eVisa to simplify visa applications and welcome foreign visitors. Cypriots are only granted a one-year visa exemption to Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes. This type of e-visa allows you to stay for up to 90 days and multiple entries. If Cypriots intend to stay in Saudi Arabia for longer than 90 days, they must apply for a Saudi traditional visa in advance at the Saudi Embassy. It is the quickest and simplest approach to obtain permission to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.

SAUDI VISA FOR CZECH CITIZENS

The first step for Czech citizens planning to visit Saudi Arabia is to obtain a visa to enter the country. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia eVisa is an electronic visa that allows citizens of approximately 50 countries to visit Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes. In 2019, the Saudi government implemented the tourist eVisa to make visa applications easier and to welcome foreign visitors. Tourist eVisas can be used for a wide range of activities, including vacations, family visits, events, and Umrah ceremonies. Czech citizens are exempt from visa requirements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a year. If Czech citizens intend to stay in Saudi Arabia for longer than 90 days, they must apply for a Saudi visa well in advance. The Saudi Arabia online visa allows for multiple entries. This implies you can use it on multiple trips to the country. Simply fill out a simple online Saudi visa application and you will obtain your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.

SAUDI VISA FOR DANISH CITIZENS

Many Danish citizens prefer to visit Saudi Arabia. Visitors were drawn to the country because of its cultural richness, architectural marvels, picturesque landscapes, and unique attractions. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia eVisa is an electronic visa that allows citizens of approximately 50 countries to visit Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes. In 2019, the Saudi government launched the Tourist eVisa program to make visa applications easier and to welcome foreign visitors. Saudi Arabia's online visa allows for multiple entries. This allows you to take it on multiple trips across the country. It allows for a 90-day stay per entry, totaling 180 days during the validity period. The online Saudi visa is valid for one year from the date of issuance. As a Danish citizen, you can apply for a Saudi Arabia eVisa using the Saudi government's official web portal. The eVisa application process is simple and may be performed from the convenience of your own home. It is critical to note that you must apply for the eVisa prior to your journey to Saudi Arabia.

