Shehbaz Sharif As New Pak PM

Despite the controversial nature of the recent elections, Shehbaz Sharif has been elected as Pakistan's Prime Minister for the second term Sharif's return to power opens a window of opportunity for renewed dialogue between India and Pakistan.



Firstly, Sharif's long political experience and previous tenure as Prime Minister until August last year position him as a seasoned leader with a deep understanding of regional dynamics. His return could be hoped to bring stability to Pakistan's political scene

– at least in the near term – creating a conducive environment for diplomatic engagements.

Secondly, the coalition government formed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), backed by the Pakistan Army, suggests a potential alignment of political forces that could prioritize dialogue and cooperation over confrontation with India. The support of the military adds an element of stability and could enable Sharif to take bold steps towards regional peace.

Thirdly, the recent diplomatic moves by Pakistan, including the appointment of Saad Ahmad Warraich as Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi and the decision to hold National Day celebrations in India, indicate a willingness to thaw relations. The“low-key, low-risk engagements” as it being billed by the media in India, could serve as the foundation for more substantive talks between the two nations.

The timing of these diplomatic gestures is crucial, considering India's ongoing elections. While New Delhi may adopt a cautious approach until the poll outcomes are clear, there is an opportunity for both countries to assess the stability and vision of the new government in Pakistan.

However, it would be too ambitious to hope that the Sharif's leadership could also play a key role in addressing issues that have historically strained India-Pakistan relations. His focus on economic development and governance could provide common ground for constructive discussions. Moreover his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's influence within the PML-N and the broader political landscape could empower him to make bold decisions in the interest of regional stability.

The need for dialogue between India and Pakistan is urgent, given the shared challenges faced by both nations, including economic downturns and security concerns. A constructive and open channel of communication can pave the way for collaborative efforts to address common issues such as trade barriers, and regional stability.

The election of Sharif as Pakistan's Prime Minister for the second term presents a unique opportunity for India and Pakistan to re-engage in meaningful dialogue. By recognizing the potential benefits of a stable and cooperative relationship, both nations can work towards building a peaceful South Asia. It is in the interest of both countries to seize this moment and prioritize dialogue as a pathway to lasting peace and development. However, for now, both the countries have no option, but to wait. India is going to polls in May-June and any new engagement between the two neighbours can take place only after that.

