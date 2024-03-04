What Defines Fitness In Sports? Definitely Not Abs!

Athletes shouldn't be judged on body type or weight.

Heavyweight people should not be called unfit.

There are always people who do the impossible! A 230 KG athlete playing great baseball, a 4.75-foot cricketer doing wonders, a player playing with a fracture, ACL tear, cancer and whatnot. Athletes can never be defined solely by their appearance but by their will, hard work, talent and dedication.



It can't be denied that below-average weight or heavy weight is not healthy but every case has to be treated differently. People must be made aware of the reality, the science behind the weight of a person, the real meaning of fitness and the definition of an athlete. This can only be possible by educating both athletes and sports fans.

Kabra Altaf is an eight-time national Judo medalist and an SAI-accredited Judo coach based in Srinagar, Kashmir

