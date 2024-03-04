BJP Expects Over 2 Lakh At PM Modi's Srinagar Rally

A BJP leader privy to the preparation plan said that J&K BJP has already started mega preparations to give rousing reception to PM Modi on March 7.

“There will be a grand welcome for PM Modi at Bakshi Stadium. We have devised a plan and our workers are working on that,” he said.“This time, it will be a unique welcome for our leader.”

PM Modi will address a mammoth rally at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar where BJP is expecting two

lakh

people. It will be the first public rally of PM Modi in Srinagar after abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. This will be the second rally of PM Modi in J&K since February 20, the day he addressed a massive public gathering at Jammu where he inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 3200 Cr.

“Over 10,000 party flags will be installed across Srinagar right from the airport to the rally venue. There will also be 1000 banners and hoardings displaying PM Modi's photographs with slogans like“Ab ki baar 400 paar (this time, we will cross 400 seats),” a source said.

He said that as per the plan, 15000 people including BJP workers will be coming from each district of Kashmir.

“Over 500 workers have been tasked to fix hoardings, install banners and flags at various places across Srinagar,” he said.“These workers are working overnight to finish the work.”

A BJP leader said that the rally is open and nobody needs to approach the BJP office for passes.“Everybody who wishes to listen to PM Modi at Bakshi Stadium is welcome and he or she doesn't need any entry pass,” he said, wishing not to be named.

To accommodate workers in Srinagar a day ahead of the rally, over 100 hotels, lodges and guest houses have been booked in advance for smooth flow of workers and people towards the venue.

“To ferry workers and common citizens from districts, over 1000 vehicles have been hired (by the party),” the source in the BJP said.



Sources in the BJP said that all leaders, district presidents and lower and middle-rung leadership of BJP will remain present at the venue.“It will not be a mere rally but a huge morale booster for the BJP cadre across Kashmir ahead of the Lok Sabha polls slated for April-May,” they said.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Jammu and Kashmir unit president, Ravinder Raina, anticipates a massive turnout of over two

lakh

people at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming rally in Srinagar on March 7.

Raina expressed confidence that Bakshi Stadium will be inundated with enthusiastic attendees eager to welcome PM Modi. He highlighted the widespread readiness across the Valley to greet the Prime Minister, addressing a press conference, emphasized the significant developmental strides achieved under PM Modi's leadership in Jammu and Kashmir, attributing the region's progress and peace to his initiatives. He expressed optimism about receiving wholehearted support from Kashmiri voters in the upcoming elections, asserting that the BJP will contest on all Lok Sabha seats in J&K, with further candidate announcements forthcoming to queries about the potential restoration of Statehood, Raina indicated that any announcements regarding this matter would likely be made during the rally itself.

