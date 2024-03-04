(MENAFN- Baystreet) TC Energy Corporation

Stocks in Play

3/4/2024 - 11:46 AM EST - Vista Gold Corp. : Sadly announces the recent death of director W. Durand (Randy) Eppler. Eppler was a director of the Company for almost 20 years, during which time he served on and chaired a number of committees of the Board. Most recently he was the Chair of the Health, Safety, Environment, and Social Responsibility Committee. Vista Gold Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.58.









