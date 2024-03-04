Azerbaijan, Pakistan Mull Holding Joint Military Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov

The 10th meeting at the level of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan working group between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Joint Headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been held at the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry.

At the meeting, a detailed exchange of views took place on the current situation and prospects for the development of bilateral military cooperation, on issues of military education and science, operational planning, joint exercises and other topics of mutual interest.

After the signing of the final protocol of the meeting, a ceremony of mutual presentation of gifts took place, and a memorable photo was taken.