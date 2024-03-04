Azerbaijan, Pakistan Mull Holding Joint Military Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The 10th meeting at the level of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan working
group between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the Joint Headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has
been held at the Department of International Military Cooperation
of the Ministry of Defense, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's
Defence Ministry.
At the meeting, a detailed exchange of views took place on the
current situation and prospects for the development of bilateral
military cooperation, on issues of military education and science,
operational planning, joint exercises and other topics of mutual
interest.
After the signing of the final protocol of the meeting, a
ceremony of mutual presentation of gifts took place, and a
memorable photo was taken.
