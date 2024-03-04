Turkish National Intelligence Head To Discuss Situation In S Caucasus During His Visit To USA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) of Türkiye, Ibrahim Kalin, is in the US, Azernews reports.

During the visit he will meet with Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency William Burns, and will also hold meetings at the White House, Congress and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meetings, the situation in Gaza, Iraq and Syria, including the South Caucasus, as well as the Russian-Ukrainian war will be discussed.