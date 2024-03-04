B'luru Water Crisis: Non-Registered Water Tankers Will Be Seized, Warns Shivakumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 5 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Monday warned water tanker owners/ operators that the government will seize their tankers if they do not register with the authorities before the deadline of March 7.

Addressing a press conference at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office here on the looming water crisis in the state capital, he said: "Of the total 3,500 water tankers in Bengaluru city, only 219 tankers have registered with the authorities. The government will seize other tankers if they (owners) do not register before the deadline.

"Water is not the property of any individual. Officials have been instructed to be prepared to supply water from areas where groundwater is abundant. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is already operating 210 tankers to supply water," he said.

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister further said that a total of Rs 556 crore has been earmarked to address the water crisis in Bengaluru.

"Each MLA of Bengaluru city has been given Rs 10 crore to address water shortage in their respective constituency. Besides, the BBMP has earmarked Rs 148 crore and BWSSB Rs 128 crore to address the issue," he said.

Shivakumar said that the government has decided to open BBMP helplines and ward-wise grievance centres to address complaints regarding water shortage in the city.

"A 'war room' has been set up for real-time monitoring of the situation. Senior officials, and I will personally monitor the situation on a daily basis. It is the responsibility of the government to provide drinking water to the citizens. There is no need to be worried," he added.

Stating that Bengaluru was going through a "serious water crisis", Shivakumar urged the public to use water judiciously.

"Don't use drinking water for gardens and car washing. Treated water may be used for other purposes," he added.