Russians Shell Village In Zaporizhzhia Region With Cluster Munitions, Killing Civilian


3/4/2024 3:12:25 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled a village in the Zaporizhzhia region with cluster munitions, killing one civilian.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Russians fired twice at Rizdvianka village, Zaporizhzhia district, Zaporizhzhia region, with cluster munitions. The second shelling claimed the life of a civilian,” Fedorov posted.

Read also: National Guard soldiers destroy Russian dugouts in Zaporizhzhia sector

As reported, the occupiers shelled six settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 177 times on March 3.

