Enterprise Damaged As Enemy Attacks Dnipropetrovsk Region With Uavs And Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, March 4, Russian troops launched four strikes with kamikaze drone and fired artillery four times at the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"During the day, the Nikopol district, the district center, and the Marhanets community were subjected to enemy attacks. Fortunately, no one was injured, but there was destruction," he wrote.

It is noted that a private enterprise, nine houses, and an outbuilding were damaged, with one being completely destroyed. Additionally, a minibus and a garage were also damaged, along with several power lines and a gas pipeline. A fire broke out but was quickly extinguished.

As reported, air defense systems were operating in the Dnipro district. The falling debris of a downed missile set an unused building on fire. Rescuers have already extinguished the fire.