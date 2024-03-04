Zelensky Replaces Commander Of AFU Support Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Dmytro Hereha as commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Oleksandr Yakovets to replace him.

The relevant decrees were published on the president's website, according to Ukrinform.

"To dismiss Dmytro Mykhailovych Hereha from the post of Commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," reads decree No.140/2024.

By Decree No.141/2024 , the President appointed Yakovets as commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported, Oleksandr Yakovets is a brigadier general. Since February 2020, he has served as the Chief of Engineering Troops - Head of the Department of Engineering Troops of the AFU Support Forces Command.