In Avdiivka Sector, Enemy Partially Controls Berdychi And Tonenke Villages - Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy's advance in the Avdiivka sector was halted near the villages of Berdychi and Tonenke.

Dmytro Lykhoviy, the spokesperson for the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

“Between the beginning of the day and 6 p.m. in the Avdiivka sector, 21 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomayske, Novoselivka and Nevelske. In this hottest area, the situation has been stabilized and the enemy's advance has been halted. There, the enemy partially controls the villages of Berdychi and Tonenke. However, the Defense Forces are doing their job, inflicting significant losses on the enemy, and the enemy's advance has been halted at this position,” said Lykhoviy.

As reported, over the past day, the enemy's combat losses in the Tavria sector amounted to 426 personnel (killed and wounded), 1 tank, 5 armored combat vehicles, 3 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 9 vehicles, and 1 unit of special equipment. In addition, 287 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed.