Two Rescuers Killed In Russian Repeated Shelling In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) While extinguishing a fire, rescuers came under repeated enemy shelling in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region. Two of them were killed and three others were injured.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian invaders attacked the rescuers and firefighting equipment with a drone.

"Oleh Martynenko and Bohdan Ravlyk were killed. They will be 29 and 31 forever. Three other rescuers were injured and are currently receiving medical assistance," the minister said.

Klymenko emphasized that the rescuers had no weapons and risked their lives to save others.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian force wounded 19 civilians in the Donetsk region on March 3.