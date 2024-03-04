Ukraine's Defense Minister Calls For Increasing Use Of Drones Against Russian Fleet

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine needs to increase the use of drones to scale up its success in destroying the Russian fleet.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said this in a phone call with British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps and Head of the UK Armed Forces, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Ukraine reports, citing Umerov's post on Facebook.

"We also discussed opportunities to implement within the Maritime Capability Coalition. Ukraine's success in destroying Russia's fleet has to be scaled up. Thus we need to increase Ukraine's use of drones," the minister said.

According to him, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi also took part in the conversation and informed his British colleagues about the operational situation and the Ukrainian army's immediate needs.

Umerov also thanked the UK for allocating GBP 200 million to manufacture drones for Ukraine.