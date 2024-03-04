Geeta Vaibhav Architects Sets Sights On Expanding Reach To 50 New Cities By 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi 4th March, 2024 - Geeta Vaibhav Architects (GVA), a leading architectural firm renowned for its innovative design solutions and sustainable practices, is embarking on an ambitious expansion strategy to extend its presence to 50 new cities by the end of 2025. With a current footprint in states like Delhi NCR, Rajasthan (Jaipur, Bikaner), Assam (Guwahati), and Uttrakhand (Muzzafanagar, Roorkee, Haridwar) in India and cities like Royston and Court Lane in the UK, GVA is poised to explore new territories driven by the vision of freestyle working and pursuing larger-scale opportunities such as bungalows and farmhouses.



With a legacy spanning nearly two decades, (GVA) has left an indelible mark on the architectural industry, revolutionizing design paradigms and setting new benchmarks for excellence. Founded in 2006 by Geeta Arya and Vaibhav Arya, GVA has consistently upheld its commitment to crafting timeless spaces that seamlessly blend innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. Drawing from their rich and diverse experiences, Geeta and Vaibhav have infused GVA's projects with a unique blend of creativity, technical expertise, and visionary leadership.



"We are excited to announce our expansion plans as we strive to push the boundaries of architectural creativity and cater to a broader clientele," said Ms. Geeta Arya, Principal Architect at Geeta Vaibhav Architects. We're keen on forging partnerships and collaborations that amplify our capabilities and reinforce our commitment to delivering exceptional architectural solutions. Our decision to venture into new cities is fueled by the desire to unlock untapped potential and create impactful designs that leave a lasting impression", added Ms. Arya.



"Expanding into new territories allows us to further our vision of innovation and excellence in architectural design," said Mr. Vaibhav Arya, Co-Founder and Director at GVA. "We believe that our expansion plan will not only strengthen our market presence but also elevate our industry influence, driving us towards our long-term goals", added Mr. Arya.



As part of the expansion plan, GVA anticipates significant growth in its client base, projecting an expansion of its team from 15 to 50 members. The firm remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and design excellence while pushing the boundaries of architectural possibilities.



The idea behind this expansion is twofold: to foster a diverse pool of talent that brings fresh perspectives and ideas to the table, and to enhance collaboration and synergy within the team. By increasing the number of architects and designers, GVA seeks to cultivate a dynamic environment where creativity flourishes, enabling them to cater to a broader spectrum of design preferences and challenges.



GVA boasts an impressive clientele, which includes esteemed names such as Zee TV, Suzuki, Jindals, G.D. Goenka, Moti Mahal, Opulent Mall, Priyagold, and Haryana Vidhan Sabha. The firm's portfolio spans diverse design genres, showcasing versatility in handling projects of various scales and complexities. They have also earned recognition as a design luminary, participating in prestigious design forums and expos like Salone De Mobile Milano, Dialogues Edition, AceTech Design Wall jury, Women of Stone, FOAID, and India Design.





Geeta Vaibhav Architects (GVA), established in 2006, is an architectural firm founded by the talented duo, Geeta Arya and Vaibhav Arya. Committed to creating spaces that instill pride in their occupants, GVA brings together innovative design solutions, contextual relevance, and sustainable practices. Geeta and Vaibhav have not only transformed GVA into a leading architectural firm but have also contributed significantly to the industry at large. Their visionary leadership, coupled with a collaborative approach and a steadfast commitment to client satisfaction, has earned GVA widespread acclaim and admiration.

