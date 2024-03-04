Belgium Intends To Host Int'l Peace Conf. On Gaza - Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Hatem Al-Sekli

BRUSSELS, March 4 (KUNA) -- Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib announced on Monday her country's intention to host an international peace conference next April to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.

In remarks to KUNA, Lahbib said that Belgium, which chairs the current session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union, "is doing everything in its power to reach an immediate ceasefire and secure the delivery of aid to the Palestinian people." Lahbib also noted that she conducts international contacts almost daily to seek a 40-day ceasefire to enable the Palestinians to obtain the necessary in-kind assistance.

She pointed out that last December, Belgium sent direct aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, stressing that the aid "continues and will not be interrupted." Since October 7, the Israeli occupation forces have launched a continuous military aggression against the Gaza Strip, which led to the death of more than 30,000 martyrs and 70,000 wounded. (end) hts