Kuwait Deputy FM Hosts Banquet For Visiting UN Deputy Secretary-General

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 4 (KUNA) - Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah hosted Monday a dinner banquet in honor of Amina J. Mohammad, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, and her delegation. Enhancing bilateral ties and the latest regional and global developments were touched on during the meeting. (end) aa

