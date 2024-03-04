Decree Issued Appointing Chief Of General Staff Of Kuwait Army

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 4 (KUNA) - A decree issued Monday promoting Major General Pilot Bandar Salem Abdullah Al-Muzain to Lieutenant General and appointing him as Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army. A decree was issued appointing Sheikh Lieutenant General Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior. More, a decree was issued appointing Major General Khaled Abdulhadi Rashid Al-Shanfa as Assistant Undersecretary in the Ministry of Interior. (end) aa

