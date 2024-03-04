EU Fines Apple 1.8 Bln Euros For Breaching App Store Rules

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 4 (KUNA) -- The European Commission on Monday slapped a fine on Apple worth more than 1.8 billion euros for violating its app store rules, the first such penalty imposed on the US tech giant.

Apple was found to have "thwarted competition" from music streaming rivals through its app store, the EU's legislative wing said in a statement, underlining that such measures are "illegal" under EU rules.

Apple is the only provider of an app store to iPhone users across the European Economic Area. (end)

hts











MENAFN04032024000071011013ID1107933340